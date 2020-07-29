1/1
Glenna Jean Smith
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenna Jean Smith HALTOM CITY--Glenna Jean Fawver Smith, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:45 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: She was a breast cancer survivor, so in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Glenna was born April 21, 1938, in Fort Worth, the daughter of L.B. Fawver and Viola Estelle Broxson. She married Martin Ryan Smith on Sept. 24, 1959, and they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage before his passing. "Geng," as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was loved by all that knew her. She loved her family, bingo, slot machines, Yahtzee, card games and baking. She had a great sense of humor and always had a ready smile for anyone. She was brutally honest whether you wanted to hear what she had to say or not, but she always said it with love. She also had snackie cakes, Dr Peppers, bubble gum and ribbon candy for anyone who visited. She always looked forward to her Broxson family reunion where she only missed a couple over a 60-year span. She loved her cousins and family dearly. Glenna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ryan "Poppy" Smith; parents; and her only brother, Leonard Charles Fawver. SURVIVORS: Adoring children, Marti J. Mason and spouse, Dennis, Vicki L. Rodriquez, Bryan E. Smith and spouse, Susie; grandchildren, Jeanna, Cassidy, Buddy, Cami, Casey, Justin, Jordan, Cayla and Becky; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gisele, Gracie, Payton, Paisley, Bailey, Chloe, Jayden, Chaz, Izaeha, Riley and Ayden; as well as, countless family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved