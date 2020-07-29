Glenna Jean Smith HALTOM CITY--Glenna Jean Fawver Smith, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:45 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: She was a breast cancer survivor, so in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Glenna was born April 21, 1938, in Fort Worth, the daughter of L.B. Fawver and Viola Estelle Broxson. She married Martin Ryan Smith on Sept. 24, 1959, and they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage before his passing. "Geng," as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was loved by all that knew her. She loved her family, bingo, slot machines, Yahtzee, card games and baking. She had a great sense of humor and always had a ready smile for anyone. She was brutally honest whether you wanted to hear what she had to say or not, but she always said it with love. She also had snackie cakes, Dr Peppers, bubble gum and ribbon candy for anyone who visited. She always looked forward to her Broxson family reunion where she only missed a couple over a 60-year span. She loved her cousins and family dearly. Glenna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ryan "Poppy" Smith; parents; and her only brother, Leonard Charles Fawver. SURVIVORS: Adoring children, Marti J. Mason and spouse, Dennis, Vicki L. Rodriquez, Bryan E. Smith and spouse, Susie; grandchildren, Jeanna, Cassidy, Buddy, Cami, Casey, Justin, Jordan, Cayla and Becky; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gisele, Gracie, Payton, Paisley, Bailey, Chloe, Jayden, Chaz, Izaeha, Riley and Ayden; as well as, countless family and friends.