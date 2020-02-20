Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Martin Obituary
Glenna Martin FORT WORTH -- Glenna Martin, 97, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. A private graveside will follow. Glenna Faye Shelton Martin was born Nov. 29, 1922, in the Wieland Community, Hunt County, Texas to Grover C. and Eula Shelton. She graduated from Lone Oak High School, where she lettered in varsity basketball. Glenna married her high school sweetheart, B.J. Martin, April 7, 1942. After World War II, Glenna and B.J. first lived in Dallas and then moved to Fort Worth in 1947. She was blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Glenna was a loving supportive stay-at-home mom, Girl Scout leader, an accomplished seamstress, an avid gardener and a super cook. Glenna was a charter member of Altamesa Church of Christ where she faithfully visited the older widows generously caring for their needs. Glenna and B.J. loved to travel and camp out, especially in Colorado. Glenna was preceded in death by B.J., her husband of 63 years; a son, Gerald "Rocky"; a sister, Floy Marcell; and her brother, Bill Shelton. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sherry Campbell (Don); son, Tony Martin (Donna); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -