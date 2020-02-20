|
|
Glenna Martin FORT WORTH -- Glenna Martin, 97, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. A private graveside will follow. Glenna Faye Shelton Martin was born Nov. 29, 1922, in the Wieland Community, Hunt County, Texas to Grover C. and Eula Shelton. She graduated from Lone Oak High School, where she lettered in varsity basketball. Glenna married her high school sweetheart, B.J. Martin, April 7, 1942. After World War II, Glenna and B.J. first lived in Dallas and then moved to Fort Worth in 1947. She was blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Glenna was a loving supportive stay-at-home mom, Girl Scout leader, an accomplished seamstress, an avid gardener and a super cook. Glenna was a charter member of Altamesa Church of Christ where she faithfully visited the older widows generously caring for their needs. Glenna and B.J. loved to travel and camp out, especially in Colorado. Glenna was preceded in death by B.J., her husband of 63 years; a son, Gerald "Rocky"; a sister, Floy Marcell; and her brother, Bill Shelton. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sherry Campbell (Don); son, Tony Martin (Donna); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020