1/1
Glennis Bradley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glennis Bradley
March 27, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Glennis Bradley passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Biggers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to KERA: https:/www.kera.org , Fort Worth Symphony: https://fwsymphony.org or Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth:
www.themodern.org .
Glennis was born March 27, 1934 to the late James and Doris Smith in Glyncorrwg, West Wales.
Glennis was a devoted registered nurse (R.N.) working from London, Australia, Germany and United States for over 65 years. She was very active as quilter, gardening, reading, caring for others and many charities throughout the world.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ralph; sister, Margaret Oliver; and many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved