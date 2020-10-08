Glennis Bradley
March 27, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Glennis Bradley passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Biggers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to KERA: https:/www.kera.org , Fort Worth Symphony: https://fwsymphony.org
or Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth: www.themodern.org
.
Glennis was born March 27, 1934 to the late James and Doris Smith in Glyncorrwg, West Wales.
Glennis was a devoted registered nurse (R.N.) working from London, Australia, Germany and United States for over 65 years. She was very active as quilter, gardening, reading, caring for others and many charities throughout the world.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ralph; sister, Margaret Oliver; and many nieces and nephews.