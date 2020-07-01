Gloria Bonner KENNEDALE--Gloria Bonner, 86, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy., Arlington, Texas, 76001. Viewing: 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: Left to honor her life and legacy are her children, Edmond Bonner Jr., Reginald Bonner Sr. (Latryl), Detra Bonner Barrett and Derek Bonner Sr.; her brother, James E. Tippett Jr.(Jerl); Carolyn Washington; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a plethora of cherished nieces, nephews, dear relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.