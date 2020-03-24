Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria C. Dunn Obituary
Gloria C. Dunn RIVER OAKS--Gloria Johnyce Cosper Dunn passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Oaks Baptist Church 1515 Long Ave., River Oaks, TX 76114. Gloria was born June 15, 1941, in Belton, Texas. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Doris Cosper; great-grandson, Jaden Thomas Dunn. SURVIVORS: Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas H. Dunn; daughter, Janice Ruthesell and husband, Jeff; son, Kenneth H. Dunn and wife, Diana; sister, Linda Carrell; brother, James W. Cosper Jr.; niece, Candice Carrell; granddaughters, Jamie Ables and husband, Nicholas, Alysha Smith and husband, Joshua, Jackie Dunn; grandsons, Kenneth H. Dunn Jr. and wife, Megan, Joseph Dunn; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Ezekiel, Zachary, Nathan, Cora. The family would like to give a special thanks to Azle Manor for taking such exceptional care of Gloria.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -