Gloria C. Dunn RIVER OAKS--Gloria Johnyce Cosper Dunn passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Oaks Baptist Church 1515 Long Ave., River Oaks, TX 76114. Gloria was born June 15, 1941, in Belton, Texas. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Doris Cosper; great-grandson, Jaden Thomas Dunn. SURVIVORS: Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas H. Dunn; daughter, Janice Ruthesell and husband, Jeff; son, Kenneth H. Dunn and wife, Diana; sister, Linda Carrell; brother, James W. Cosper Jr.; niece, Candice Carrell; granddaughters, Jamie Ables and husband, Nicholas, Alysha Smith and husband, Joshua, Jackie Dunn; grandsons, Kenneth H. Dunn Jr. and wife, Megan, Joseph Dunn; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Ezekiel, Zachary, Nathan, Cora. The family would like to give a special thanks to Azle Manor for taking such exceptional care of Gloria.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2020