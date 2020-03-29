|
Gloria Elizabeth Blackstock BURLESON-Gloria Elizabeth Blackstock, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospice after a long beautiful life. SERVICE: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Church (Memo: The Blackstock Center) at P.O. Box 40590, Fort Worth, TX 76140. Gloria "Granny" Blackstock was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 27, 1926, a daughter of the late Emmett and Flossie Alexander. Granny lived the majority of her life in Burleson, Texas. She retired after 21 years of service to Alcon Laboratories. She had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Calvary Church of Fort Worth for 48 years. A consummate mother and homemaker, Granny was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was an extremely talented seamstress. She served her family in all areas and loved them tremendously. She led by example. She loved to watch Hallmark movies and "The Bachelor." She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and spirit. She had an infectious sense of humor. Her ability to remember and reminisce about everything in her life continued until the end. She was a kind, smart, honest and generous woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Granny met her beloved husband, Narvel, in Burleson, Texas, while skating at the Burleson High School Gymnasium (currently the Nola Dunn Gym) in 1942. They married that same year at 16 years old. Their connection was something made in heaven. The love they shared for each other was shared with the world. Granny was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day. Granny was preceded in death by her loving husband, Narvel L. Blackstock, of 63 years; her parents, Emmett and Flossie Alexander; her in-laws, Herschel and Arona Blackstock; her brother, JT Alexander; and numerous cousins. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia Law and her husband, Daniel; her son, Narvel Blackstock and Laura Stroud; grandson, Jeff Law and his wife, Dana; granddaughter, Jan Bradley and her husband, Kenneth; granddaughter, Kim Law; granddaughter, Shawna Meyers and her husband, Jason; grandson, Brandon Blackstock and his wife, Kelly; granddaughter, Chassidy Standefer and her husband, Scott; grandson, Shelby Blackstock and Marissa Branch; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Alexander and wife, Joyce. Her daughter, Patricia Law, lovingly cared for her the last six years of her life. The family gives her its greatest gratitude.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020