|
|
Gloria Gutierrez FORT WORTH--Gloria Gutierrez, 65, sadly passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. She will be truly missed and can be best remembered for her infectious laugh and smile. She was a single devoted mother, who always strived to give her children the best. During her prime, she was a Sunday school teacher at Crossroads Family Church where she enjoyed teaching Bible stories to the classroom. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Christine Soto (47), David Gutierrez (32, caretaker) Sarah Gutierrez (31) and Rachel Gutierrez (28). She also leaves behind six grandchildren, five siblings and numerous others. She will be forever missed. Her love, her voice and her smile are forever imprinted in our minds and hearts.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019