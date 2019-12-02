Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Gutierrez Obituary
Gloria Gutierrez FORT WORTH--Gloria Gutierrez, 65, sadly passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. She will be truly missed and can be best remembered for her infectious laugh and smile. She was a single devoted mother, who always strived to give her children the best. During her prime, she was a Sunday school teacher at Crossroads Family Church where she enjoyed teaching Bible stories to the classroom. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Christine Soto (47), David Gutierrez (32, caretaker) Sarah Gutierrez (31) and Rachel Gutierrez (28). She also leaves behind six grandchildren, five siblings and numerous others. She will be forever missed. Her love, her voice and her smile are forever imprinted in our minds and hearts.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -