Gloria Jackson FORT WORTH -- Gloria Jackson, 76, passed away February 25, 2020. SERVICES: A funeral to celebrate her life and legacy will take place Saturday, March 7 at Noon at Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Str., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Visitation: 12 to 7 p.m., Fri., Mar. 6, Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76115. She was the daughter of the late William and Sarah Smith, Gloria was a graduate of TCU nursing school where she earned her RN degree. Gloria worked as a RN of Physiatry for John Peter Smith for close to 30 years. Gloria would light up a room with her smile, spunk and sense of humor. She loved to cook and was very giving, SURVIVORS: her daughter, Alicia Jackson Love and son-in-law, Greg Love; brothers, William Smith, Michael Smith, Robert Smith and Jimmy Smith; sisters, Yolanda Smith, Pamela Smith Augustus, Danita Smith, Diane Soares, the late Mary Connetta Annette Byrd, Sabrina Malco; uncles, aunts, multitude of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020