Gloria Jean Mack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Jean Mack FORT WORTH--Gloria Jean Mack, 82, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday at Samaria MBC, 4000 E. Berry St. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: children, Gregory Mack, Rebecca Wilson (Rev. Donald), Phyllis Mack, Jimmy Mack (Damituris), Susan Mack, and Kenneth Mack (Keishea); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved