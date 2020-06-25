Gloria Jean Mack FORT WORTH--Gloria Jean Mack, 82, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday at Samaria MBC, 4000 E. Berry St. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: children, Gregory Mack, Rebecca Wilson (Rev. Donald), Phyllis Mack, Jimmy Mack (Damituris), Susan Mack, and Kenneth Mack (Keishea); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.