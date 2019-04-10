|
Gloria Jean Rogers BURLESON--Gloria J. Rogers, 93, of Burleson went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Pathway Church. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pathway Church of Burleson. Gloria donated her time to the church, family and friends. She loved social events and playing games. She will be greatly missed by all. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Trigger Rogers. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Allen and husband, AJ, and Debbie Barnett; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019