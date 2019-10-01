Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Gloria Jean Welch Obituary
Gloria Jean Welch BENNINGTON, OKLA.--Gloria Jean Welch of Bennington, Okla., passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Gloria was 77. VISITATION: 1 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla. Burial follows in Bennington Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla., www.holmescoffeymurray.com. Gloria was born east of Bennington on the family farm to Earl and Virginia Percell on April 15, 1942. She went to high school at Bennington and graduated from Southeastern State University in the Spring of 1962. She met and married Clabe Welch in 1962. She was an elementary teacher for 30 years. She taught at Hitchcock, Lumberton, and White Settlement, Texas. She continued to advance her education and earned a master's degree from the University of North Texas while teaching and raising a family. Gloria enjoyed golf and competing where she won the Horseshoe Bend Club Championship 10 years in a row. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia Percell. SURVIVORS: Gloria is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clabe Welch; son, Clete and wife, Myka Welch; son, Chance and wife, Leslie Welch; grandchildren, Jackson, Cale, Cylie, and Andrew. HOLMES-COFFEY-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME Durant, Okla., 580-924-3331 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
