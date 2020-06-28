Gloria Louise Stoneman
Gloria Louise Stoneman WATAUGA--Gloria Louise Stoneman, 78, of Watauga died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Gloria was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Fort Worth to Rex and Lela Webb. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bertie Stoneman; brother, Dan Webb and wife, Nancy; son, Rodney Stoneman and wife, Sarah; and grandsons, Brady Rex, Owen John and Knox James.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
