Gloria M. Henderson MANSFIELD--Gloria M. Henderson, 92, of Mansfield, formerly of Arlington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather. Gloria was born to the late Fred and Marybell Morris on June 7, 1927, in Matoaka, W.Va. She graduated from Norfolk, Va., High School and later married Charles Henderson on Oct. 16, 1948, until January of 1972. As a Navy wife, she traveled the U.S., settling in Texas. Gloria was a secretary for the DCCCD for over 20 years before her retirement. Gloria had a profound love of family, especially her only daughter, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, and one brother. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karla Ford and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Bradley (Ashley) Ford, Melissa (Wes) Wiley, and Kimberly (Ryan) Hudson: five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.