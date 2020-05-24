Gloria M. Henderson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Henderson MANSFIELD--Gloria M. Henderson, 92, of Mansfield, formerly of Arlington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather. Gloria was born to the late Fred and Marybell Morris on June 7, 1927, in Matoaka, W.Va. She graduated from Norfolk, Va., High School and later married Charles Henderson on Oct. 16, 1948, until January of 1972. As a Navy wife, she traveled the U.S., settling in Texas. Gloria was a secretary for the DCCCD for over 20 years before her retirement. Gloria had a profound love of family, especially her only daughter, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, and one brother. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karla Ford and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Bradley (Ashley) Ford, Melissa (Wes) Wiley, and Kimberly (Ryan) Hudson: five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved