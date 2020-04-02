|
Gloria Mae Daniels Walker SAGINAW -- Gloria Mae Daniels Walker was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Fort Worth to Bernard Neil and Lillie Mae Daniels and she passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 in Granbury at 83 years of age . GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Due to the Covid-19 Virus, she will have a private service Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the . Gloria was one of the early members of Dixie Heights Baptist Church and though she went to several other different churches later in life, her heart remained at Dixie Heights. Gloria graduated from Trimble Technical High School in 1953, and met the love of her life, James Bobby Walker, her senior year at Moran Skating Rink. They were married on Jan. 25, 1954, and they shared four children and fourteen wonderful years together before his death in 1968. Gloria most enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved following all the activities that the grandchildren were involved in as children and teens, and went to many baseball games, football games, track meets and dance recitals. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Gina, and her family. She was employed by the Fort Worth Independent School District for 33 years. She loved her work family especially Anna, Gail and Victor. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and rarely missed a game. Troy was her all time favorite Cowboy! Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bobby Walker; her parents, Bernard Neil and Lillie Mae Daniels; four brothers, Leonard, Charlie, Floyd and Bennie Daniels; and one sister, Mary Lou Chapin. The family is so appreciative of the care and support received from the staff at The Courtyards at Lake Granbury, Granbury, Texas. A special thank you to Sherry, Sandra, Paula, Blossom, Holly, Vanessa, Rachel, Forest, Kristin, Sue Lynn, Brittany and Carolina, she loved you all very much! SURVIVORS: Gloria is survived by four loving children, Gina Bevis (Randy), of Houston, Kathy Hardee (Glen), of Granbury, Bobby Walker, of Fort Worth and Patty Walker, of Lake Whitney; six grandchildren, Randy Bevis, Kristin Bevis, Jake Hardee (Lucy), Katie Irsaneous (Michael), Justin Walker and Kyle Walker; two beautiful great-granddaughters, Ellie and Avery. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Gma. Gloria is also survived by her sister, Patricia Robbins (Jay); her favorite niece, Donna Anderson; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020