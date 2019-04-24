Gloria Socorro Burcie NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Gloria Garcia-Burcie passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was 86 at the time of her death. She was a longtime Fort Worth resident. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. The family would like to express our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Fireside Lodge. Gloria was born March 7, 1933, to Refugio Frausto and Frank Trevino. She married the late Ernest L. Garcia on Nov. 21, 1950, and the late Jose Burcie on April 22, 1987. Gloria loved singing and dancing, and had a song for every occasion. She loved playing Bingo, her favorite number being B7, and she loved her Dallas Cowboys. She retired from Lockheed and Kmart. Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ernest Garcia and Lee Burcie; and both parents. SURVIVORS: Her children, Elga McSweeny and husband, Mark, Carla Gonzales and husband, Ish, and Dr. Dianne Garcia; grandchildren, Alyssa Cress, Kyle Gonzales, Brandon Wells and wife, Kathaleen, Carissa Karr and husband, Jerome; great-grandchildren, Mandalyn Dumke, Logan Karr, Hunter Wells and Hudson Zabreski, Katelin and Megan McSweeny.



