Gloria Stewart FORT WORTH--Gloria Stewart passed from this earth to her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 23, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be announced at a later date, due to the virus, to be held at Trinity Courtyards Community Room. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal shelter of your choice or the Lymphoma Association. Gloria Stewart was born Sept. 8, 1932, to Dewey and Letha Beaver in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a gracious, loving person who never met a stranger. She battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for 18 years, surpassing most survival cases. Gloria had worked for years in the transportation business and retired in 1995. In 1966, she married Robert O. Stewart, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. Gloria was a gourmet cook who enjoyed cooking and baking for others. She catered many functions for her friends and family. She was well known for her cheesecakes, carrot cake and many others, too numerous to list. Gloria's favorite holiday was Christmas, and she envisioned and decorated trees in her home that people loved to tour and see. She was also an avid gardener and belonged to the Grapevine Garden Club for years. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. She made beautiful arrangements from silk and dried flowers for tables, doors and walls. Gloria was also an active member in the Bayview Club in Grapevine until moving to Fort Worth in 2014. She was also an avid reader. Gloria will be greatly missed by her friends and family, but the memories will live on! Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Louise Vandiver, Naomi Cundall and Ada Williams; and also her nephews, Brandon Tate and Gregory Williams; her nieces, Phyllis and Betty Vandiver and Linda Cizek; as well as her beloved dog, Harrison. SURVIVORS: Her husband, who was the love of her life, Robert O. Stewart; sister, Delight Felps; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020