|
|
Gloria Vela Clements FORT WORTH -- Gloria Vela Clements passed away Tuesday, February 11. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m., Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Gloria was born November 10, 1959 in Fort Worth to Andres Vela, Jr. and Jovita Riojas. She graduated from Trimble Tech High School. Her most recent job was as a supervisor at UT Southwestern. Gloria loved NASCAR, Judge Judy, the movie White Christmas, gambling, banana splits, and sno cones. She enjoyed party planning and was a giving person. Her weekends were spent with the love of her life, shopping at the local Wal-Marts. She cherished her daughters and grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 37 years, Tim; daughters, Marisa Calder, Teresa (Jacob) Eubanks, Tiffany (Justin) Chandler; grandchildren, Hunter Cisco, Jordan Cisco, Kylee Clements, and Carson Underwood.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020