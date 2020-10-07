Glynda Greenlee

August 9, 1934 - October 2, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Glynda Gay Greenlee, 86, of Arlington, Texas died peacefully on October 2, 2020. Glynda was born in Ben Hur, Texas on August 9, 1934 to John and Lucille Patterson. She graduated from Baylor University, with honors in Mathematics. Glynda taught in several locations, and retired from Mansfield ISD in 2001. Glynda married Bobby Greenlee in June of 1960. They were married for 57 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby and daughter Andrea. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Greenlee of Arlington; sisters, Cynthia Bullard of Arlington and LaDell Dietrich of Gulfport, Florida; grandchildren, Ashlie and Michael Whaley of Mansfield, Amanda Mayer of Arlington, Alex Mayer of Arlington; and great-grandchildren, Callan Whaley, Andrew Whaley and Liam Fenton. No memorial services are planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store