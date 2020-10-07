1/1
Glynda Greenlee
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glynda Greenlee
August 9, 1934 - October 2, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Glynda Gay Greenlee, 86, of Arlington, Texas died peacefully on October 2, 2020. Glynda was born in Ben Hur, Texas on August 9, 1934 to John and Lucille Patterson. She graduated from Baylor University, with honors in Mathematics. Glynda taught in several locations, and retired from Mansfield ISD in 2001. Glynda married Bobby Greenlee in June of 1960. They were married for 57 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby and daughter Andrea. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Greenlee of Arlington; sisters, Cynthia Bullard of Arlington and LaDell Dietrich of Gulfport, Florida; grandchildren, Ashlie and Michael Whaley of Mansfield, Amanda Mayer of Arlington, Alex Mayer of Arlington; and great-grandchildren, Callan Whaley, Andrew Whaley and Liam Fenton. No memorial services are planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved