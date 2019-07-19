Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702-8123
(903) 592-6553
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702-8123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynda Sue Sanders Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glynda Sue Sanders Miller Obituary
Glynda Sue Sanders Miller TYLER -- Glynda passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 12 p.m., July 23 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit chapel followed by a brief burial service at Bascom Cemetery. Visitation is set for Monday, July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family is asking in lieu of flower that a contribution consideration be made to one, or all, of the following charitable organizations. Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, SPCA of Texas, The Humane Society of The United States. Glynda grew up in Smith County and attended school in the Chapel Hill School District, after graduation she attended Tyler Junior College. Her working career spanned Tyler, the DFW area, and Portland, Ore. where she worked for a variety of private businesses in an administrative capacity until her retirement in 1992. Glynda was devoted to her daughters and granddaughters. She was known for her unfailing kindness to any and everyone she encountered. She had a special affection for her pets, other's pets, and most of the remainder of the animal kingdom. Glynda was an excellent scratch cook, with a specific talent in baking. Glynda was born in Tyler to parents, Floyd and Ora Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Whitaker and her husband, Glynn. SURVIVORS: her husband, Scott Miller; brother, Ronny Sanders and his wife, Vickey, daughter/grand-daughter, Megan Bevis; daughter, Michelle Sandlin her husband, Scott, their daughters, Jordan, Danielle, and Samantha; Daughter, Deana Demoret, her husband, David, her daughters, Rivers, and Rylee. Numerous nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now