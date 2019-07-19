Glynda Sue Sanders Miller TYLER -- Glynda passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 12 p.m., July 23 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit chapel followed by a brief burial service at Bascom Cemetery. Visitation is set for Monday, July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family is asking in lieu of flower that a contribution consideration be made to one, or all, of the following charitable organizations. Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, SPCA of Texas, The Humane Society of The United States. Glynda grew up in Smith County and attended school in the Chapel Hill School District, after graduation she attended Tyler Junior College. Her working career spanned Tyler, the DFW area, and Portland, Ore. where she worked for a variety of private businesses in an administrative capacity until her retirement in 1992. Glynda was devoted to her daughters and granddaughters. She was known for her unfailing kindness to any and everyone she encountered. She had a special affection for her pets, other's pets, and most of the remainder of the animal kingdom. Glynda was an excellent scratch cook, with a specific talent in baking. Glynda was born in Tyler to parents, Floyd and Ora Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Whitaker and her husband, Glynn. SURVIVORS: her husband, Scott Miller; brother, Ronny Sanders and his wife, Vickey, daughter/grand-daughter, Megan Bevis; daughter, Michelle Sandlin her husband, Scott, their daughters, Jordan, Danielle, and Samantha; Daughter, Deana Demoret, her husband, David, her daughters, Rivers, and Rylee. Numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019