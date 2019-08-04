Home

Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Glynn Redden


1941 - 2019
Glynn Redden Obituary
Glynn Redden BURLESON--Glynn Redden, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, to be with the Lord. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Glynn was born in Texarkana, Texas, on Oct. 30, 1941, and was one of 15 children. He was a proud United States Navy veteran. Glynn worked for Prices Food Plant for 25 years before retiring. Glynn had four great passions in life. He loved his family, woodworking, fishing and his precious dog, Patches. SURVIVORS: Glynn is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen; son, Mike and Leslie Redden of Spicewood, Texas; daughter, Michele and Larry Hayter of Lockhart, Texas; sister, Dolores Waller of Nash, Texas; brother, Charles and LaVerne of LaPorte, Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
