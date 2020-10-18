1/1
Gordon Brown
1935 - 2020
October 31, 1935 - October 1, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Gordon Brown passed away Oct 1st a month shy of his 85th birthday. Born in Verona, NJ Gordon enjoyed great success in sports, lettering in 3 sports for 3 years at Verona HS. His sports life continued at his beloved Lafayette College where he played varsity football and baseball for 3 years. During this time Gordon forged a long list of lifetime friends who enjoyed group vacations and reunions for decades.
Gordon's first job out of college was at Price Waterhouse in NYC, where he met the woman of his dreams Delia McCarthy and they wed on November 30, 1958. Gordon then earned a Master's degree from Columbia University. Next, Gordon embarked on a career that spanned more than 40 years as a programmer for IBM.
Gordon, a colorful man (wardrobe included) welcomed the opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate life and discuss any current event. Gordon happily debated any topic as long as the other side was willing to continue, many times into the wee hours. He will be greatly missed.
Gordon is survived by his wife of almost 62 years Delia, 4 Children, Bob (&Liz) Brown, Donna (& Kevin) Busbee , Michael (&Becky) Brown and Dustin Brown. Grandchildren, Phillip (&Rachel) Mosley, Mandee (&Brad) Piper, Nicole (&Tony) Chau, JD Busbee and Austin Brown.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, TX.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home
October 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joyce Beaulieu
Friend
