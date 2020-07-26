Gordon Lee Baker HALTOM CITY--Gordon Lee Jones Baker, "Glee," 88, of Fort Worth passed away Wednesday morning, July 23, 2020, in peace. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29,2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Gordon was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Fort Worth, the daughter of the late Gordon Lee Jones and Ola Marie Garrett Jones. She attended Paschal High School and graduated from the University of North Texas in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts. She spent her time well volunteering in the community and working with the youth of Fort Worth. She was a breast cancer survivor, a woman of strong faith and loving to her family. Glee was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Stanley James Baker of Fort Worth. They were lifelong residents of Oakhurst and were members of First United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Glee is survived by daughter, Barbara Hill and husband, Mark; son, Les Baker; sister, Jodie Jones Harding-Ferris; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews of the Baker and Jones family.