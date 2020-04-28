|
Gordon Wayne Cole FORT WORTH--Gordon Wayne Cole, 82, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial gifts be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, the USO, or any kind gesture to your neighbor or someone in need in Gordon's name. Gordon was born April 28, 1937, in Fort Worth to Selma and Marshall Cole. He grew up on the North Side of Fort Worth attending Mount Carmel, Laneri, and graduated from Trimble Tech High School. After high school, he attended TCU. Gordon served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. Gordon was an avid golfer and an active member of the Fort Worth Thunderbirds Radio Control Association. Gordon was preceded in death by his son, Robert Cole, and his half sister, Faye Morris. SURVIVORS: Wife, Rosanne Cole; children, Patrick Cole and wife, Elizabeth, Gary Cole and wife, Michele, Gregory Cole, Catherine Cole, and David Cole and wife, Gretchen; grandchildren, Kasey Townsend and husband, Matt, Zachery Cole, Cameron Cole, Connor Cole, Lily Cole, Harrison Cole, Ean Cole, Anna Cole, Becks Cole, Jonathon Cole, Isabella Mitchell, and Georgia Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Haley Cole and Justin Cole; brother, Milton Cole and wife, Dorris; his beloved dog, Buddy; and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020