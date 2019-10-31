Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
For more information about
Goree Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Goree Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goree Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goree Johnson Jr. Obituary
Goree Johnson, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Goree Johnson, Jr., 87 passed away October 24, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. FUNERAL: 12 noon, Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Morris Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Burial will be in the Cedar hill Memorial Park. No Visitation. He was an avid pool and domino player. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. SURVIVORS: 4 children, Valerie (Jerome) Dorsey, Quincy (Cynthia) Johnson, Cheryl and Denita Simmons; grandchildren, Dewayne (Tenia) Dorsey, Wendell Dorsey, Jr., Trenace (Ivan) Dorsey-Hollins, Camaryn Etheridge, Zuri Johnson; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Willie Johnson and Pawn Daniels; 4 sisters, Betty Jean Smith, Levera Hill, Myrdis Edwards, and Gwenette Bates.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -