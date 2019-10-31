|
Goree Johnson, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Goree Johnson, Jr., 87 passed away October 24, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. FUNERAL: 12 noon, Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Morris Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Burial will be in the Cedar hill Memorial Park. No Visitation. He was an avid pool and domino player. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. SURVIVORS: 4 children, Valerie (Jerome) Dorsey, Quincy (Cynthia) Johnson, Cheryl and Denita Simmons; grandchildren, Dewayne (Tenia) Dorsey, Wendell Dorsey, Jr., Trenace (Ivan) Dorsey-Hollins, Camaryn Etheridge, Zuri Johnson; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Willie Johnson and Pawn Daniels; 4 sisters, Betty Jean Smith, Levera Hill, Myrdis Edwards, and Gwenette Bates.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019