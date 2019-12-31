|
Gottfried E. Weber Jr. ARLINGTON--Gottfried E. Weber Jr. went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Advent Lutheran Church, Arlington, with a reception to follow immediately (both are open to all). MEMORIALS: The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Advent Lutheran Church alctx.org/Texas Masonic Retirement Center No Mason Left Behind Project yourtmrc.org. Gottfried was born May 20, 1937, in Falls Church, Va. He went into the world with a positive attitude, strong work ethic, passion for learning, and demonstrated what a combination of those traits could accomplish redefining himself a number of times over. Gottfried was preceded in death by his parents, Gottfried E. Weber and Francoise Dauphin Weber. SURVIVORS: Gottfried is survived by his wife, Sandra Roseborough Weber; his sister, Jeanne and Axel Ringe; children, Sonia Renee Weber, Joanna and Jake Shelton, Gottfried III and Kelly Weber; grandchildren, Gottfried Weber IV and Madison Weber.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019