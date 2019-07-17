Grace Dial Drechsel FORT WORTH--Grace Dial Drechsel, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, also at Shannon Rose Hill. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of North Texas or the . Grace was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Sherman, Texas, to Paul E. Dial Sr. and Christine Hefley Dial. She graduated from Paschal High School and received her undergraduate and master's degrees in education from TCU. Grace was a dedicated teacher who began her career in Arlington teaching reading and later taught at several middle schools in Fort Worth. Grace was a devout Christian and was always willing to help anyone in need. Grace had a great love for all animals but especially her dogs, which gave her great joy. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roland H.W. Drechsel Jr.; her sister, Christine Barnett; her brother, Paul E. Dial Jr.; and nephew, Tye Hill Barnett. SURVIVORS: Son, Roland Drechsel III; daughter, Dee Ann Drechsel Messerli and her husband, David V. Messerli; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019