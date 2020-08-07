Grace Gaydos TROPHY CLUB -- Grace Gaydos, 89, formally of Trophy Club, Texas passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Covered Bridge Health Campus in Seymour, Indiana. FUNERAL: Saturday, August 8 at 1 PM with visitation prior from 11 to 1 at the Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine Texas. MEMORIALS: If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
or your local Meals on Wheels. Grace was born October 23, 1930 in Lebanon , Pennsylvania. She married, at age 18, the love of her life, Andy and embarked on a life of travel as an Army wife , calling many places home throughout the world. She enjoyed painting, was an avid bridge player, and a consummate hostess to all especially the West Point cadets who for many years looked forward to football tailgate parties with her great cooking and warm hospitality. Grace was loved by all, rather called Mom, Aunt Grace, Omi, Oma, Great grandma or Mrs. G. She is preceded in death by her husband, LTC. Andrew Gaydos, retired; parents, Helen and Wilbert Meck; brother, Warren Meck; sisters, Elizabeth Knutson and Marian Hershberger. SURVIVORS: Her son, Larry and wife, Joanne Gaydos of Arlington; daughters, Susan and husband, Frank Helmsing of Seymour, Ind. and Barbara and husband, Bill Godell of Schagticoke, NY; her grandchildren, Lauren (Gaydos) Duffer and Andrew Gaydos of Arlington, Heather (Fregeau) Chase and Scott Fregeau of Tampa, Fla., Courtney (Godell) Evans currently of Lawton, Okla. and Tyler Godell of Schagticoke, NY; great- grandchildren, Brody and Blake Duffer and Trenton and Mason Evans as well as niece, Kristy Jo (Knutson) Elliott of Md.; nephews, Delbert Long of Pa., Jerry Hershberger, of Texas, Jeffrey Meck, Robert Meck and Paul Meck of Pa.