1/
Grace Gaydos
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Gaydos TROPHY CLUB -- Grace Gaydos, 89, formally of Trophy Club, Texas passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Covered Bridge Health Campus in Seymour, Indiana. FUNERAL: Saturday, August 8 at 1 PM with visitation prior from 11 to 1 at the Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine Texas. MEMORIALS: If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or your local Meals on Wheels. Grace was born October 23, 1930 in Lebanon , Pennsylvania. She married, at age 18, the love of her life, Andy and embarked on a life of travel as an Army wife , calling many places home throughout the world. She enjoyed painting, was an avid bridge player, and a consummate hostess to all especially the West Point cadets who for many years looked forward to football tailgate parties with her great cooking and warm hospitality. Grace was loved by all, rather called Mom, Aunt Grace, Omi, Oma, Great grandma or Mrs. G. She is preceded in death by her husband, LTC. Andrew Gaydos, retired; parents, Helen and Wilbert Meck; brother, Warren Meck; sisters, Elizabeth Knutson and Marian Hershberger. SURVIVORS: Her son, Larry and wife, Joanne Gaydos of Arlington; daughters, Susan and husband, Frank Helmsing of Seymour, Ind. and Barbara and husband, Bill Godell of Schagticoke, NY; her grandchildren, Lauren (Gaydos) Duffer and Andrew Gaydos of Arlington, Heather (Fregeau) Chase and Scott Fregeau of Tampa, Fla., Courtney (Godell) Evans currently of Lawton, Okla. and Tyler Godell of Schagticoke, NY; great- grandchildren, Brody and Blake Duffer and Trenton and Mason Evans as well as niece, Kristy Jo (Knutson) Elliott of Md.; nephews, Delbert Long of Pa., Jerry Hershberger, of Texas, Jeffrey Meck, Robert Meck and Paul Meck of Pa.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved