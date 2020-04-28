Home

Grace Teresa Liebst HOUSTON--Grace Teresa Liebst, formerly of North Richland Hills, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Houston. SERVICE: Private services will be held under the care of Forest Park - The Woodlands Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestparkthewoodlands.com for the Liebst family. Grace was preceded in rest by her husband, Leonard Liebst. SURVIVORS: She was the dear mother of Thomas (Diane) and Gary (Lee Ann) Liebst; wonderful grandmother of Steven, Sara, Kimberly and Carley Liebst, and Evan and Alec Lloyd. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. FOREST PARK THE WOODLANDS FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY The Woodlands, 936-321-5115 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020
