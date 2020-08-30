Grace Ubernosky Holsomback ARLINGTON--Grace Ubernosky Holsomback, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available for those who cannot attend (through the funeral home website). Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Arlington or to the International Mission Board Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph C. Holsomback Jr., and three brothers. SURVIVORS: Grace is survived by one brother, three children, and three grandchildren. For a more extensive obituary, please visit: www.wadefamilyfuneralhome. com/obituary-listing