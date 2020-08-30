1/1
Grace Ubernosky Holsomback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Ubernosky Holsomback ARLINGTON--Grace Ubernosky Holsomback, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available for those who cannot attend (through the funeral home website). Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Arlington or to the International Mission Board Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph C. Holsomback Jr., and three brothers. SURVIVORS: Grace is survived by one brother, three children, and three grandchildren. For a more extensive obituary, please visit: www.wadefamilyfuneralhome. com/obituary-listing


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved