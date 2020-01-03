Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Gracie Mae Bean

Gracie Mae Bean Obituary
Gracie Mae Bean HALTOM CITY -- Gracie Mae Bean, 84, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 30, 2019. FUNERAL: Friday, at 10 a.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the cemetery following the service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Gracie was a longtime member of Haltom Road Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William W. Bean. SURVIVORS: Her four daughters, Vicky Shaw, Betty Grimes, Debbie Daley, Peggy McCoy and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
