Gracie Shaffier BEDFORD -- Our beloved Gracie Shaffier, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 in Bedford, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, best friend, and loving sister and aunt. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3705 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas 76021. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, Gracie asked that donations be made to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1804 E. Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76103 or any local Humane Society of your choice. Gracie Shaffier was born on December 15, 1942 in Washington, DC to her parents Joseph & Margery King, however, lived most of her adult life in Texas, the state she called home. She worked many years as a lab technician at Harwood Animal Clinic in Euless, mostly because of her love of horses, dogs and cats. She always had a dog in her life, the Cowboys on the TV, Jim in his easy chair and Elvis playing on the stereo. Who could ask for more? She is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Jim Shaffier and step-son, Brian Shaffier. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Mary Ellen Langley; nieces, Roxana Gray, Deborah Snider and Tina Nicholson; her best friends, Beverly Edwards and Susie Fitzgerald; and beloved dog, Cody.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020