Grady E HousewrightSeptember 24, 1946 - October 22, 2020Hurst, Texas - Grady E. Housewright, age 74 of Hurst, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1946 in Ft. Worth, the son of Billy M and Cora (Careathers) Housewright. Grady married Mary Norvell on September 10, 1966 and they celebrated 54 years of marriage.Grady proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Texas, Arlington with a degree in engineering and construction management degree from TCJC. Grady attended North Richland Hills Church of Christ in his younger days. Grady loved his dogs and took care of several rescue dogs.Grady is survived by his wife Mary; son Grady Keith Housewright and wife Shana; nieces Katy M Stocum and Britney J Wynn; cousins Jan Carleton and Carol Ann Stimson; and his sidekick Snowball.Graveside service 2pm Tuesday, November 3 at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington.