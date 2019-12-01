|
Grant Matthew Miller FORT WORTH--On Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, our sweet baby boy, Grant Matthew Miller, fell asleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Christ Chapel Bible Church with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: Please direct memorial donations to support the Miller Family at www.gofundme.com and search for "Grant Matthew Miller." Grant was born July 3, 2019, in Fort Worth to proud parents, Sherry Lynn and Matthew Miller. A lifetime of love and kisses were shared in his four short months with us. SURVIVORS: Grant is survived by his parents; his sisters, Madeline, Charlotte and Ella; his grandparents, Laura Otte and Joe McDonald, P.J. and Peter Miller, and Dana and Deborah Otte; and so many extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019