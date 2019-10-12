Home

Greg Coody

Greg Coody Obituary
Greg Coody FOREST HILL--Greg Coody, 61, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Greg Coody was born June 7, 1958, at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. After several moves, the family ended up at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. Greg graduated from Southwest High School and was a member of Wedgwood Baptist Church. He was a longtime employee of RTP Company. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Col. Leslie Coody. He leaves behind four nephews, Justin Coody, Tyler Coody, Michael Lawler and Ryan Lawler and wife, Jennifer; three nieces, Kirsten Raby, Taylor Raby and Megan Coody; two great-nephews, Bryce Lawler and Haystin Lawler; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Greg will be missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Charleen; stepfather, Willie Keith; brother, Brian Coody and wife, Stephanie; and sister, Tracey Raby and husband, Perry Don Raby.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019
