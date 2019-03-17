Services Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 817-336-0584 Resources More Obituaries for Gregg Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregg Lyndon Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gregg Lyndon Brown FORT WORTH--Retired USAF Maj. Gregg Lyndon Brown left us peacefully, Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Gregg was born in Biloxi, Miss., and, as the son of an active duty USAF pilot, was raised throughout North and Central America, Fort Worth, Shreveport, Spokane, Omaha and Panama. He graduated from high school in the Canal Zone in 1968 and from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in June 1972. He also earned a MA in education from Chapman College 1984. In April 1973, Gregg was commissioned as second lieutenant in the USAF. He completed Undergraduate Navigator Training in December 1973, Bombardier/Navigator Training in May 1974 and Combat Crew Training in August 1974. He was assigned as a bombardier/navigator to operational B-52 Squadrons for the next 14 years, which included many, many weeks sitting on alert. During this period, he also completed the Air Traffic Control Instructor's Course and the Central Flight Instructor Course. For the last five years of his career, he flew a desk in intelligence and analysis. His final year being spent in Korea, where he held a very classified and important position. Among his many service awards are the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Force Achievement Medal. In the 26 years since his military retirement, Gregg has involved himself in numerous pursuits. Given his penchant for adventure he became a long haul trucker. In order to add a bit of spice to this already somewhat risky adventure, including driving throughout the Western U.S. in the winter, he became certified to handle and transport hazardous materials. Other interests and certifications included being a diver and EMT. However, his true passions were parachuting and flying. He logged 701 jumps and held a U.S. Parachute Association Class D license and was a USPA certified jump master. He was also certified by the FAA as a senior parachute rigger. On the fixed wing side of flying, he was certified to fly both single and multi engine fixed-wing aircraft as well as rotary-wing aircraft. He was instrument rated as a commercial pilot and was also a certified flight instructor - instrument (CFI-I). He logged 1,062 hours in fixed-wing aircraft and 28.5 hours in rotary-wing aircraft. The above is more about what Gregg did, but says less about who he truly was. To those who knew him, he was a person with a quick wit, a joke or story for all occasions, and a hand for those who needed assistance. Gregg was a patriot who loved our country and those who defended it. He was intelligent, well read, knowledgeable about a multitude of topics, incessantly curious and fiercely independent. If he did not understand something that pertained to him or to a friend, he educated himself. Gregg had opinions about most things and, sometimes to others chagrin, had no problems sharing those opinions. He was a teacher and mentor and, in flying terms, always had your six. In short, he was a role model for what a friend should be. Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Col. Chester L. Brown. SURVIVORS: His amazing mother, Nancy Brown; sister, Terrie Brown, both of Fort Worth. Gregg had many friends throughout the U.S. and had a special place in his heart for his military, skydiving and pilot friends. He also befriended many in the Lake Worth Sailing Club. So now, Maj. Gregg, from your family and friends, soar high, peacefully, and confident that the trials of this life are over and, "having slipped the surly bonds of earth . . . and done hundred things you have not dreamed of "you may" put out (your) hand and touch the face of God."



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries