Gregory "Greg" Adam Zubroski BEDFORD--Gregory "Greg" Adam Zubroski passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in his home in Bedford, Texas, at the age of 83. Greg is survived by his loving family that he took extreme pride in as well as other relatives and friends. Those who knew Greg knew he was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important-the simplicity of living life with those he loved. Greg will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, a humorist, a veteran of the U.S. military and so much more. All who knew and loved him will never forget his tenacity, wit and charm and his undying love and caring for them. He will be dearly missed.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019