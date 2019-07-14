Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Zubroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Adam "Greg" Zubroski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Adam "Greg" Zubroski Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Adam Zubroski BEDFORD--Gregory "Greg" Adam Zubroski passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in his home in Bedford, Texas, at the age of 83. Greg is survived by his loving family that he took extreme pride in as well as other relatives and friends. Those who knew Greg knew he was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important-the simplicity of living life with those he loved. Greg will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, a humorist, a veteran of the U.S. military and so much more. All who knew and loved him will never forget his tenacity, wit and charm and his undying love and caring for them. He will be dearly missed.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now