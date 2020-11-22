1/1
Gregory David Stephens
1955 - 2020
Gregory David Stephens
December 7, 1955 - November 11, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Gregory David Stephens passed away on November 11, 2020 after battling cancer. Greg was born in Fort Worth, TX on December 7, 1955 to Alvin T. Stephens and Laura Jane Mosley Stephens Shackleford. He was older than his twin brother Doug by 13 minutes. Greg worked in restaurant management and Yellow Pages sales. He enjoyed working with his hands, listening to classic rock, and watching football. He was a hard-working provider and refreshingly optimistic. Greg worshipped at The Crossing DFW.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeffrey Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Donna Drewek, as well as his three children Cory Stephens and wife Sharon, Chad Stephens and wife Amanda, Tara Stephens and their mother Kathy Shaw, stepchildren James Drewek and Candice Forrester, 11 grandchildren, brothers Douglas Stephens and wife Sara, Matthew Stephens and wife Kim, sister-in=law Suzanne Stephens and several nieces and nephews. Greg loved his family very much and will be deeply missed.
A private family memorial will be held.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
