Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
T&J Family Funeral Home
1856 Norwood Plaza
Hurst, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Disciple Central Community Church
901 N. Polk St. #101
Desoto, TX
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Disciple Central Community Church
901 N. Polk St. #101
Desoto, TX
Gregory Eugene Stafford


1964 - 2019
Gregory Eugene Stafford Obituary
Gregory Eugene Stafford HURST -- Gregory Eugene "The Gorgeous One" Stafford 1964-2019, 55, transitioned to the afterlife on Monday, July 15, 2019. SERVICES: Memorial Celebration: 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 26 and Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Disciple Central Community Church, 901 N. Polk St. #101, Desoto, Texas 75115. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 26, T&J Family Funeral Home, 1856 Norwood Plaza Hurst, Texas 76054. T AND J FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, LLC 1856 Norwood Plaza 817-952-3128 Hurst, TX 76054
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019
