Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gregory James Levine Obituary
Gregory James Levine FORT WORTH--Gregory James Levine, 54, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Cedar Hill. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are daughter, Alona Lacy; mother, Betty Levine; siblings, Bobby Levine, Barbara Ann Fay, Patrick Levine, Zena Levine, Vincent Levine, Lynn Levine; grandchildren, Kaleisia Wright, Kave'an' Gardner and Kenya Gardner; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019
