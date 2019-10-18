Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gerendas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory John Gerendas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory John Gerendas Obituary
Rev. Gregory John Gerendas FORT WORTH -- Rev. Gregory John Gerendas, 71, died unexpectedly on October 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Polytechnic United Methodist Church, 1310 Collard Street, on the campus of Texas Wesleyan University. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Theatre Department at Texas Wesleyan University. SURVIVORS: His wife of 14 years, Carol Johnson-Gerendas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now