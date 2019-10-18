|
Rev. Gregory John Gerendas FORT WORTH -- Rev. Gregory John Gerendas, 71, died unexpectedly on October 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Polytechnic United Methodist Church, 1310 Collard Street, on the campus of Texas Wesleyan University. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Theatre Department at Texas Wesleyan University. SURVIVORS: His wife of 14 years, Carol Johnson-Gerendas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019