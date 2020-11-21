Gregory Jones
December 1, 1956 - November 17, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Gregory Lynn Jones, son of the late Roy Lee Jones and Marjorie "Babe" Evelyn Friddle Jones was born in Arlington, Texas on December 1, 1956. Gregory was the younger brother of Ronald (Ronnie) Dean Jones. He graduated from Trinity High School, class of 1975 before attending trade school to train as a commercial electrician. Gregory was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for the duration of his 42-year career. During this time, he became loved by his fellow electricians and co-workers for his hard work and jovial attitude.
Gregory played a major part in his children and grandchildren's lives as he was always on the sidelines for football, soccer, volleyball, baseball games and many dance recitals. He was a passionate outdoorsman where he spent his time fishing, hunting dove with his high school friends, and taking family trips around the United States. Gregory most loved spending time and making memories with his family at his beloved Lake Fork house (which he built), especially cutting Christmas Trees down at the Tree Farm every year after Thanksgiving. Anyone who was lucky enough to spend time with Gregory would describe him as a compassionate, humorous, and light-hearted man that took every chance to give an "Ungawa" and a forearm to get a laugh out of those around him.
Gregory was married to, and survived by, Melissa Ann Jones on September 30, 1989 and was blessed with a son and daughter, Matthew Landon Jones and Brooke Alexandra Jones, respectfully. Gregory was also the proud father of 3 daughters, Michelle Berman, Amy Davis, and Angela West. He was a proud Poppy to his 12 grandchildren to which he was preceded by Dalton Davis, and survived by Taylor McEwen, Emerson Newton, Harper Newton, Willa Newton, Savannah Davis, Andrew Davis, Drake Davis, Clayton Davis, Benjamin West, Aubrey West, and William West.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, mymsaa.org
, in Greg's name.