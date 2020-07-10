Gregory Lynn Maddex Sr. WEATHERFORD -- Gregory Lynn Maddex Sr. went to Heaven on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was a caring husband, father, brother and son. He was better known as Greg by everyone who knew him. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m., Sat., July 11, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Greg was a very loving and hardworking person. His family was his first priority. He was an amazing and loving father and husband. He always put his two kids first and only wanted the best for them. He loved to share his kid's accomplishments with anyone that would listen. He will always live on through the legacy of his children, Gregory and Madalyn Maddex. Memories of him will live on forever in the hearts of Ann Marie, Gregory, Madalyn and Roxy Maddex. Greg's occupations included over 11 years as a Foreman with Archer Construction; over 21 years with the CFW as a Housing Rehabilitation Technician and Code Compliance Officer and working in real estate. Greg was preceded in death by his loving mom, Bonnie Jean Maddex; and his siblings, Stephen E. Maddex and Saundra E. Shearan. SURVIVORS: His wife of 20 years, Ann Marie Mendez; son, Gregory Lynn Maddex Jr.; daughter, Madalyn Jean Maddex; sister, Roxy Marie Maddex; and father, Clayton L. Maddex. Greg will be deeply missed by all who knew him.