Gregory Michael Pfaff IRVING--Gregory Michael Pfaff, 50, son of Charles Pfaff, Hilton Head, and Jill Waterbury, Coppell, perished in a car accident in California on Monday, June 8, 2020. Gregg is survived by his parents and two brothers, Scott and Chris. A Texas Tech graduate; he worked in the investment field becoming a VP of Fidelity at age 38. His two great loves were golf and dogs. This beautiful gentle soul is now free of pain and at peace with his God. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Gregg's life to be determined. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Operation KindnessCarrollton and First Tee Dallas.