Gregory Nicholas Asikis FORT WORTH--Gregory Nick Asikis died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at a Fort Worth, Texas, hospital. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, 2020 NW 21st St. Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation and Prayer Service: 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church. Greg was born Feb. 17, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a policeman with the Fort Worth Police Department. Gregory was the chief of Blue Mound Police Department. He moved to the U.S. Treasury where he retired from the Security Department. Greg was an avid bowler, and he was at the bowling alley almost every day where he developed many friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Michael Smith his wife, Ginger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019