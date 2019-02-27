Greta "June" Dyer Moore GRANBURY--Greta "June" Dyer Moore passed on to her eternal life on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was 82 years old. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, Granbury Church of Christ with interment following in Holly Hills Memorial Park. John Knox of Granbury Church of Christ and Brad Fry of Tolar Church of Christ will be officiating. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville. June was born April 2, 1936, in Lipan, Texas, to John and Johnnie Dyer. She graduated from Granbury High School in 1954. She married Hoyt Eugene Moore in 1953. They were married for 58 years. June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hoyt; her parents; two brothers, James Dyer and Robert Dyer; four sisters, Murl Addison, Ethelene Gafford, Mary "Jinx" Penn and Willene Dyer; and her sister-in-law, Charlene Moore Perry. June and Hoyt had three children, Kenny (Tammy) Moore, Kevin (Linda) Moore, and Kaye Howell. They had 10 grandchildren: Monica Christopher, Angela (Dwight) Sadler, Erica (Adam) Heckler, Makenzie Moore, Kenadie June Moore, Erin (Jordan) Johnson, Kevin Eugene Moore II, Statia Moore, Kody Howell and Kayce Howell; and eight great-grandchildren: Farrah Christopher, Marilyn Christopher, Logan Sadler, Landon Hoyt Sadler, Levi Sadler, Lynnsey LaBelle, Emily Heckler and Everly Johnson. June worked for local State Farm agents for 30 years while raising her three children and then three of her grandchildren. She worked tirelessly for all of her 82 years to make sure all of her family had any and everything they needed. She never said no to helping someone in need. She was a longtime member of Granbury Church of Christ and, in recent years, she was a member of Tolar Church of Christ. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.



