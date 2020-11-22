Gretchen Leah Hughes

November 5, 1937 - November 17, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Gretchen Leah Hughes, 83, passed away on November 17, 2020 in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

Gretchen was born on November 5, 1937 to Jacob and Leah Smith in Jasper, TX. After moving to Calvert due to her father joining the army during Word War II, their family settled in Waxahachie where she graduated high school in 1955. Gretchen then attended TCU for a year then transferred to UT Austin where she graduated in 1959, the same year she married Ted Hughes. They shared 54 happy years together until his passing in 2015.

She loved playing bridge at Riverscrest with the girls, her best friends. This love of games carried over to additional lifelong friendships celebrated with game and poker nights at each other's houses.

Gretchen also loved the arts and was a docent at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for 44 years while simultaneously volunteering for the same role at the Kimbell Art Museum for 13 years. She loved traveling, especially to Europe, to visit the art museums.

Hers was a life well lived and explored, with family and friends, games and cards, art and a tenacious will to share love, passion and a terrific, unique sense of humor with anyone drawn to her magnetic personality. Our mother, grandmother and friend will be deeply missed.

Gretchen is survived by her eldest son Mike Hughes, his wife Molly and their children Jacob and Hannah of Fort Worth, Texas; and Scott Hughes, his wife Mary Alice and their children Ethan and Emma, also of Fort Worth.





