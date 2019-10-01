Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover G. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grover G. Thomas Obituary
Grover G. Thomas BURLESON--Grover George "Grumpy" Thomas, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Burleson, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Interment follows. George was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Red River County, Texas, to Grover and Molly Thomas. George was drafted into the United States Army during World War II where he earned the rank of sergeant. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Electra, Texas, where he met his wife, Lawana Stone Thomas, and worked as a truck driver. In 1972, the family moved to Mansfield, Texas, where George worked as a licensed water well driller for E.C. Stone Water Well Service until retirement. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an accomplished farmer, known for his garden, kept an immaculate yard, and taught his grandchildren to beat him in dominoes. George was preceded in death by parents, Grover and Molly Thomas; and siblings, Mary Marie, Robert, and Jeffrey. SURVIVORS: George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lawana; children, Gregory (Tracy), Lorre, and Vickie; grandchildren, Amy (Sean), Jeremy (Cadee), Mickey, and Baylee; great-grandchild, Braylee; nephews, Robin (Linda), and Rex; niece, Judy; and many great-nieces and nephews. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grover's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.