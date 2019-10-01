|
Grover G. Thomas BURLESON--Grover George "Grumpy" Thomas, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Burleson, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Interment follows. George was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Red River County, Texas, to Grover and Molly Thomas. George was drafted into the United States Army during World War II where he earned the rank of sergeant. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Electra, Texas, where he met his wife, Lawana Stone Thomas, and worked as a truck driver. In 1972, the family moved to Mansfield, Texas, where George worked as a licensed water well driller for E.C. Stone Water Well Service until retirement. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an accomplished farmer, known for his garden, kept an immaculate yard, and taught his grandchildren to beat him in dominoes. George was preceded in death by parents, Grover and Molly Thomas; and siblings, Mary Marie, Robert, and Jeffrey. SURVIVORS: George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lawana; children, Gregory (Tracy), Lorre, and Vickie; grandchildren, Amy (Sean), Jeremy (Cadee), Mickey, and Baylee; great-grandchild, Braylee; nephews, Robin (Linda), and Rex; niece, Judy; and many great-nieces and nephews.
