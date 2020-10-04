Guadalupe M. RodriguezDecember 12, 1939 - September 27, 2020Benbrook, Texas - Guadalupe M. Rodriguez died suddenly on Sept. 27, 2020. She followed the Lord to be reunited with family and friends who were waiting for her in Heaven.Cryptside: 2 p.m. Monday, Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 12 p.m. prior to the service.She was born in Cueramaro, Gto, Mexico. Lupe was a Technical High School graduate class of 1958. She had also taken some classes at TCC. She retired from General Services Administration after 37 years of service. She had been involved in the PTA and the Cub Scouts when her children were in school. Lupe had also been a Mary Kay consultant which helped pay the tuition for the catholic education of her children. She was Queen of sales in 1988 and had attended one of those fabulous Mary Kay Seminars in Dallas. Lupe also participated in GSA volunteer programs and had been recognized for her work. She had been a member of Altrusa International, Inc., of Fort Worth. She had two pen pals that she mentored for the FWISD in a program designed to improve their English and writing. She also helped at the Senior citizen fairs. Lupe also contributed to care packages and wrote letters to soldiers involved in Desert Shield/Storm.Lupe enjoyed cooking for family and friends, reading, gardening and dancing. She was the best mom. She was always striving for a better life.Thank you to Mr. Jim Massie and his family. You have been the best neighbors and friends, especially during our time of mourning.Lupe was preceded in death by her parents, Encarnacion Medina, Sr., and Consuelo Medina; and brother, Encarnacion Medina, Jr.Survivors: Daughter, Lisa Marie Rodriguez of Benbrook, Texas; son, Michael Anthony Rodriguez and wife, Estella of Burkburnett, Texas; five grandchildren; and many friends and extended family.