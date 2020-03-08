|
Guadalupe R. Luckey MANSFIELD--Guadalupe R. Luckey, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 91, surrounded by members of her loving family. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas, 76016. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012; a rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Guadalupe, "Lu," was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Las Cruces, N.M. Her life was filled richly with family celebrating nine decades of love; 1,098 months of happiness; 4,774 weeks of memories, 33,423 days of wisdom; 802,152 hours of laughter; 7 wonderful children; 17 amazing grandchildren; and 15 marvelous great-grandchildren. Lu was a bright, loving, smart and proud woman with a wry sense of humor. Her most precious moments included a house full of family, watching great-grandkids' soccer games and church programs and being sung to on her many, many birthdays. She was a faithful Dallas Cowboys football fan. Any additions to the family were quickly warned of how sacred the Cowboys were. She enjoyed trees, collecting rocks, going on adventures, and being the center of attention. She loved the furry family members in her home who loved her equally back and rewarded her with extreme loyalty, guarding her every move to keep her safe. SURVIVORS: Lu is survived by her son, Thomas Albert Luckey, wife, Rosalie, grandson, Thomas, great-granddaughters, Devin and Madison; daughter, Catherine Rose Luckey, grandson, Charles, wife, Tammi, great-grandsons, Corbin and Grayson; daughter, Patricia Anne Luckey Myers, grandson, Ian, granddaughter, Heather, husband, Brandon, and great-grandson, Benjamin; son, William Albert Luckey II, wife, Carrie, grandson, William Albert Luckey III, wife, Michelle, great-grandchildren, William Albert Luckey IV, Maya, Margaret and Kennedy; granddaughter, Amanda, husband, Brian, great-granddaughters, Josephine, Juliette Lu, Jillian, grandsons, Alexander and Brent; daughter, Christina Marie Luckey-Nelson, granddaughter, Jennifer, great-grandson, Kaiden, granddaughters, Kelley, Allyson, husband, Matt, Meghan, Elizabeth, husband, Greg, great-grandson, Magnus and Rebbecca; daughter, Mary Kathleen Lewis, husband, Tom, granddaughter, Danielle, husband, Aaron- and soon to be great-grandchild; and daughter, Theresa Marie Walley, who left us to be with our Lord on Sept. 25, 1999, grandson, Roman III, wife, Amy, and great-grandson, Little Roman, and granddaughter, Celeste, husband, Justin; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. Mom, Grandma, GG, was very cherished and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020